FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat opens new Chinese plant to produce Viaggio
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat opens new Chinese plant to produce Viaggio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest carmaker Fiat opened its first plant in China on Thursday dedicated to producing vehicles for the local market, starting with its new Viaggio saloon car.

The plant, based in Hunan province, is the latest development in a 5 billion yuan ($786.73 million) joint-venture between Fiat and GAC, China’s sixth largest auto manufacturer.

Fiat’ chief executive Sergio Marchionne met with representatives of Hunan and Guandong provinces to unveil the 730,000 square-metre plant, which is to produce 140,000 Viaggios a year.

The move is important for Fiat, which also controls U.S. auto maker Chrysler, because both companies have been latecomers to the booming Chinese car market.

The Viaggio shares a platform with the Dodge Dart, a compact car being launched by Chrysler in the United States, as well as with Fiat’s Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Fiat’s shares were down 1 percent at 3.65 euros by 0840 GMT on Thursday, in line with similar falls in the Italian market index and the Stoxx Europe 600 automotive sector index .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.