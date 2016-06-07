FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tests show Fiat engines comply with emissions rules: minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 7, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Tests show Fiat engines comply with emissions rules: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People talk as they stand next to a logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Turin March 31, 2014.Giorgio Perottino

ROME (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler diesel engines have been tested and they comply with emissions regulations, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday, after German media reported that irregularities had been found.

Germany began testing vehicles of several carmakers in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal that engulfed Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Europe's biggest manufacturer.

"There were no illegal devices found on diesel models by other carmakers except for those Volkswagen models already identified," Delrio said in Luxembourg. His comments were confirmed by a spokesman in Rome.

Fiat cars showed "full compliance with emissions procedures" during tests "done while driving, and we excluded any misleading procedures", he said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.