Tests show Fiat engines comply with emissions rules: minister

People talk as they stand next to a logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Turin March 31, 2014.

ROME (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler diesel engines have been tested and they comply with emissions regulations, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday, after German media reported that irregularities had been found.

Germany began testing vehicles of several carmakers in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal that engulfed Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Europe's biggest manufacturer.

"There were no illegal devices found on diesel models by other carmakers except for those Volkswagen models already identified," Delrio said in Luxembourg. His comments were confirmed by a spokesman in Rome.

Fiat cars showed "full compliance with emissions procedures" during tests "done while driving, and we excluded any misleading procedures", he said.