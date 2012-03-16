Former Venice film festival chief moves to Rome rival

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - The former artistic director of the Venice film festival, Marco Muller, is moving to head the rival, smaller movie showcase in Rome, organisers said on Friday.

After a respected eight-year stint at the helm of the world’s oldest festival, Muller was not confirmed for a third term and left Venice last year.

His arrival at the Rome film festival, which was created in 2006, is likely to heat up the rivalry between the two events.

Muller was replaced in Venice by Alberto Barbera, former head of the National Cinema Museum. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paul Casciato)