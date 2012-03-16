FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Venice film festival chief moves to Rome rival
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 6 years ago

Former Venice film festival chief moves to Rome rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - The former artistic director of the Venice film festival, Marco Muller, is moving to head the rival, smaller movie showcase in Rome, organisers said on Friday.

After a respected eight-year stint at the helm of the world’s oldest festival, Muller was not confirmed for a third term and left Venice last year.

His arrival at the Rome film festival, which was created in 2006, is likely to heat up the rivalry between the two events.

Muller was replaced in Venice by Alberto Barbera, former head of the National Cinema Museum. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paul Casciato)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.