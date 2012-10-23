FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy central bank says crucial 2012 deficit falls below 3 pct of GDP
October 23, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Italy central bank says crucial 2012 deficit falls below 3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Italian government needs to carefully control its finances to ensure that the fiscal deficit falls below 3 percent of output this year from 3.9 percent in 2011, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

Last month the government hiked its 2012 deficit target to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product from 1.7 percent, blaming a deeper than expected recession.

The central bank indicated that even this latest target will not be easily achieved.

“It is crucial to make sure that the deficit comes in below 3 percent, as agreed at the European level,” Bank of Italy board member Salavatore Rossi said in testimony to parliament on the government’s latest budget plan.

“The latest available data indicate the need for constant and careful monitoring in the final months of the year.” (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

