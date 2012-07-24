Italian cities risk 580 mln euro writedown-report

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italian cities risk having to write down around 580 million euros ($702.8 mln) in revenues they are unlikely to ever collect, an Italian daily reported on Tuesday citing calculations based on data from the statistics office.

Under a new rule introduced this month as part of the Italian government’s austerity measures, a city must write down at least 25 percent of revenues that have been on its balance sheet for more than five years but which it has yet to cash in.

The rule adds pressure on local finances, already under strain due to tough spending cuts as Rome strives to rein in its budget deficit.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday that such revenues at Italian cities total around 2.3 billion euros, pointing to a 575 million euro charge if their value was written down by a quarter.

Uncollectible receivables have long been a thorny issue for Italian local governments.

They have been thrown into the spotlight as fears have mounted about Sicily’s financial health at a time when the budget problems of Spain’s regions are rattling financial markets.

Analysts warn that the fiscal problems of local governments risk further undermining investor sentiment towards Italy, which is seen under threat were Spain to request a full bailout.

Italian Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri on Monday brushed off fears that Sicily would be forced to default but she acknowledged the serious problems faced by regions and local governments.

Graziano Delrio, head of the Italian cities’ national association, told Reuters on Monday that central government had cut funds to local governments by a total of 22 billion euros since 2007.

Italian daily La Stampa reported on Monday that 10 large Italian cities, including Naples and Palermo, faced problems because of the provision forcing the 25 percent writedown of some assets. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)