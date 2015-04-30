UPDATE 1-Italy's top court overturns part of 2012 pension reform

* Economy ministry looking into effects on public finances

* Pension reform has yielded big budget savings

* Reform was passed by ex-PM Monti at height of debt crisis (Adds economy ministry comment, background)

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s constitutional court said on Thursday that part of a landmark pension reform in 2012 was illegitimate, in a ruling that could have serious consequences for Italy’s fragile public finances.

The court overturned provisions in the reform by Mario Monti’s technocrat government which blocked inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros ($1,676) per month.

Those provisions yielded savings of around 5 billion euros, or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product for Italy’s public finances in the 2012-2013 period.

It was not clear from the court ruling what action the government would have to take in response, but the economy ministry said it was already looking into possible repercussions for the budget.

If the government were forced to reimburse the pension increases which are now ruled to have been illegally blocked, the implications for fiscal consolidation would be worrying.

The pension reform was the most urgent and decisive measure taken by Monti’s government after it took office at the end of 2011, as Italy risked bankruptcy at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

The reform, which sharply raised the retirement age, was welcomed by financial markets but was deeply unpopular in Italy.

Public anger increased after it emerged that hundreds of thousands of people who had agreed early retirement terms no longer had the right to a pension, leaving them with no income at all until they reach the new, higher retirement age.

A source at the economy ministry told Reuters the constitutional court’s ruling was being scrutinised by ministry experts who were studying “the legal implications and the consequences for public finances”.

Italy’s public debt, at around 132 percent of gross domestic product, is the highest in the euro zone after Greece and has risen steadily in recent years.

Successive governments have struggled to hold the annual budget deficit inside the European Union’s limit of 3 percent of GDP. Last year’s deficit came in bang on the 3 percent ceiling, up from 2.9 percent in 2013.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday won the last of three confidence votes on a new electoral law, a central pillar of his political and economic reforms. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Andrew Roche)