FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy spending cut commissioner sees 3 bln euros savings in 2014
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Italy spending cut commissioner sees 3 bln euros savings in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 12 (Reuters) - The man charged with trying to cut public spending in Italy said on Wednesday that it was realistic to expect savings of around 3 billion euros ($4.16 billion) this year.

Carlo Cottarelli, who presented the first report on his so-called “spending review” to the government on Tuesday, said he had identified savings of 5-7 billion euros over a full 12 month period.

“The amount we can effectively save this year depends on when we start making the cuts, I think it could be around 3 billion euros if we do the right things,” he told parliament.

Italy’s new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is hoping Cottarelli can find as much saving as possible to help finance planned tax cuts.

Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund official, said he thought savings of a maximum of 18 billion euros could be made in 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.