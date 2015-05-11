FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to keep deficit, debt goals despite pension ruling - minister
May 11, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Italy to keep deficit, debt goals despite pension ruling - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy will not raise its current targets for the budget deficit or public debt despite a recent court ruling that declared invalid a pension reform which saved billions of euros, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.

The constitutional court overturned provisions in a reform by a previous government which yielded savings of some 5 billion euros ($5.58 billion) in 2012-2013. The implications of the ruling for this year’s budget are still unclear.

“We will find a solution that meets the requirements of the court and that also respect the targets that are already in the DEF,” Padoan told reporters in Brussels in reference to the government’s most recent Economic and Financial Document (DEF).

The DEF targets the budget deficit at 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this year and the debt-to-GDP ratio at 132.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)

