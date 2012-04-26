FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Mediobanca board members quit in line with new law
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Two Mediobanca board members quit in line with new law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Two prominent members of the board of Italy’s top investment bank Mediobanca resigned on Thursday to comply with a new law barring cross-membership of board posts in Italian financial companies.

Mediobanca said in a statement that Fabrizio Palenzona, the vice-president of Unicredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, and the daughter of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi had resigned from the board of Mediobanca.

Marina Berlusconi chairs the family holding Fininvest, which jointly controls bank Mediolanum.

The law banning so-called “interlocking” applies to financial services and insurance companies with annual revenues of more than 47 million euros. It led to Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel to give up its position as deputy CEO of insurer Generali earlier this week.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Bernard Orr

