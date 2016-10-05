FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Space2 says studying business combination with Avio
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Italy's Space2 says studying business combination with Avio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace company Avio, which is partly owned by defence group Finmeccanica, may list its shares on the Milan bourse through a business combination with Space2, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said on Wednesday.

SPACs like Space2 are publicly-traded buyout companies that raise money from investors in an initial public offering in order to then acquire an existing private company.

In a statement issued at the behest of Italian market authorities, Space2 said it was assessing various target companies including Avio, but had not yet reached a binding accord.

Daily MF reported on Wednesday Avio, which is majority owned by private equity firm Cinven, was in talks with Space2. Avio's chief executive told Les Echos on Tuesday the group would soon list. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.