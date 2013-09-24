FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy asset management net inflows at 5.429 bln euros in August
September 24, 2013

Italy asset management net inflows at 5.429 bln euros in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry had net inflows of 5.429 billion euros ($7.33 billion) in August, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Tuesday, as the industry gears up for a bumper year.

For the first eight months of this year, inflows were 52.525 billion euros.

“2013 is shaping up to be the best year in the last decade in terms of inflows,” Assogestioni said in a note.

In July net inflows were 6.327 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

