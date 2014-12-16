FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fortress to manage bad debt for Italian cooperative banks group
December 16, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fortress to manage bad debt for Italian cooperative banks group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian debt collector Italfondiario, controlled by U.S. asset manager Fortress Group , has signed a partnership to manage problematic loans generated by a network of small Italian cooperative banks.

The deal marks an increasing involvement of Fortress in Italy. The U.S. group is also expected to sign a deal with UniCredit to buy the bank’s debt collector unit UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB).

Under the partnership announced on Tuesday with Iccrea Holding, a holding company offering services to a group of more than 400 cooperative lenders, Fortress could buy bad loans with a nominal value of up to 250 million euros ($313 million) by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

