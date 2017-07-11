LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Italy, Spain, France and Germany are
among countries that need to fill a substantial gap in their
deposit guarantee funds in the coming years to meet European
Union rules.
Other major countries with significant holes to plug include
Ireland and the Netherlands, according to data released for the
first time on Tuesday by the European Banking Authority.
Under rules passed in 2014, EU member states need to have
funds in deposit guarantee schemes equivalent to at least 0.8%
of the covered deposits. The aim is to harmonise rules across
states and ensure there are funds available to bail out lenders
who hit trouble. Countries have until July 2024 to reach the
target.
All EU bank deposits are guaranteed up to €100,000,
regardless of how much is in a member state's fund.
European countries have in the past had different policies
for guarantee schemes. Some countries did not have an ex-ante
funding in place, so are having to catch up with other countries
that had them.
The EBA said the national figures may also be distorted by
payouts some countries have had to make to depositors in recent
years.
The EBA data showed Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands had
guarantee funds equivalent to just 0.1% of covered deposits at
the end of 2016.
In Spain the figure was 0.2% and in France and Germany it
was about 0.3%, according to IFR calculations of the data. In
Britain, the guarantee fund stood at 0.6% of deposits.
That means all of those countries have to increase the funds
they hold. In Italy, for example, its two guarantee schemes have
available funds of €621m, well short of the €5.3bn they should
have to cover the country's €668bn of deposits.
Member states have another seven years to meet any
shortfalls, however, to allow countries that had different
funding models to gradually increase the level of cover. That is
typically done by raising levies from banks each year, and
several countries have levied taxes since 2015 to do so.
Some countries were already well above the 0.8% minimum
target at the end of last year, including Norway, Sweden,
Finland, Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, according to IFR
calculations.
The European Commission has said it wants to go further than
the national deposit guarantees and set up a European Deposit
Insurance Scheme, which would pool the national funds. But that
has met stiff opposition, including from Germany, which does not
want its funds to guarantee savings in other EU countries.
The EBA said it will release the data every year.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)