Italy's Monti to meet France's Hollande on Sept 4
August 24, 2012 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Monti to meet France's Hollande on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet French President Francois Hollande on Sept 4 as part of a major drive by European leaders to combat the region’s debt crisis.

The meeting, announced by Monti’s office on Friday, is one of a series between euro zone leaders seeking to address the sovereign debt crisis in the run up to what could be a crucial two months for the bloc. [ID: L6E8JM3YO]

Hollande is due to meet Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Spain next Thursday, August 30, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Rajoy will meet on September 6. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is meeting Hollande and Merkel this week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
