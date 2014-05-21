FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banned hedge fund manager arrested in Italy - prosecutors
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 21, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Banned hedge fund manager arrested in Italy - prosecutors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Alberto Micalizzi, a former university professor and ex-hedge fund manager who was fined 3 million pounds ($5.1 million) in 2012 for concealing massive losses to investors, has been arrested in Italy, Milan prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In a statement, prosecutors said they had also issued arrest warrants for 14 associates of Micalizzi, some of whom are already in jail. They did not give further details.

A legal source told Reuters Micalizzi was arrested as part of an investigation into a 600 million euro ($821.73 million) fraud that has allegedly damaged a range of companies including gas operator Snam, Pirelli, JP Morgan , UBI Banca and UBS.

The companies were not immediately available to comment. It was not possible to reach Micalizzi for comment.

Micalizzi was the chief executive of the collapsed London-based Dynamic Decisions Capital Management fund. The fund, which had mainly invested in highly illiquid bonds, was liquidated after racking up losses amounting to more than 85 percent of its value.

Britain’s Financial Services Authority (FSA) banned him in May 2012, saying he was not “fit and proper” to perform any role in regulated financial services.

($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)

$1 = 0.7302 Euros Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; additional reporting by Milan bureau; writing by Lisa Jucca; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.