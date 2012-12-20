Italy authority approves TV frequency auction rules

ROME, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s communications authority said on Thursday it had approved the rules under which it would assign new digital television frequencies and would transmit them to the European Commission in Brussels.

It said it expected final approval of the rules “shortly” before they are passed on to Italy’s Industry Ministry, which will hold the auction.

The rules, which lay down the conditions which must be met for broadcasters to participate in the bidding, are expected to exclude both Italy’s biggest private broadcaster Mediaset and state broadcaster RAI. (Reporting by Naomi O‘Leary)