Italy parliament approves TV frequency auction law

ROME, April 24 (Reuters) - The Italian Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a decree ordering the auction of digital television frequencies, a measure that had been strongly opposed by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The decree has been closely watched by the television industry since the government indicated it would scrap plans to give away the frequencies in a process that had been widely criticised for favouring Berlusconi’s Mediaset empire.

The Senate vote, which follows a lower house approval last week, clears the final parliamentary hurdle for the decree to pass into law and opens the way to a competitive auction of the frequencies in the coming four months.

The upper house voted 228 to 29 in favour of the decree with two abstentions, after the technocrat government of Prime Minister Mario Monti called a confidence vote on the measure.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed it was dropping the previous administration’s plans for a so-called “beauty contest”, provoking tensions with parts of Berlusconi’s centre-right PDL party, which backs the unelected Monti in parliament.

The “beauty contest”, to be judged by a government-appointed panel on the basis of technical capacity and programming criteria, had been severely criticised for heavily favouring the incumbents Mediaset, Italy’s biggest private broadcaster, as well as state broadcaster RAI.

It was also attacked for overlooking potential revenue for Italy’s cash-strapped state treasury after an auction last year of fourth generation mobile telephone frequencies raised almost 4 billion euros.

However uncertainty remains over the outcome of a sale with operators waiting before committing themselves until the communications authority announces the full technical conditions of the auction which must be held within the next 120 days.

The government has only laid down broad guidelines, ruling that the licences must go to the highest bidder and that only network operators will be allowed to participate.

They would have to ensure equal access to all content providers, meaning that broadcasters will have to ensure “vertical separation” of their network and content operations as legal entities to be able to take part in the process.

Mediaset declined to say last week whether it would take part, while Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of News Corp which pulled out of the previous allocation process, said only that it was considering whether to take part.

The legislation also lays down that some parts of the spectrum may be made available for only a limited period and would be available to be sold to telecoms companies after 2015.

Estimates of the amount a sale of digital television frequencies may raise have varied but have been much lower than the sums raised in the recent fourth generation mobile telephone auction.

Earlier this month, Mediaset board member Gina Neri said estimates of 1.1-1.2 billion euros were “exaggerated”.

As well as the frequencies issue, the decree also makes certain technical changes to the so-called IMU, a real estate tax introduced as part of a package of emergency budget measures last December, including allowing the tax to be paid in two or three installments. (Reporting By James Mackenzie Editing by Maria Golovnina)