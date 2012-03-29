Italy to present digital TV auction plans by April 20

ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - Italy will present plans for selling digital television frequencies by April 20 and will stick to a decision to drop the previous “beauty contest” formula for awarding the licences, industry minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.

Plans by the government of former premier Silvio Berlusconi to assign the frequencies free of charge to operators were abandoned earlier this year by Prime Minister Mario Monti’s new administration.

Passera told reporters a decision on how the frequencies would be awarded would be taken “by April 19-20. I do not think it would be a good thing to give the frequencies away for free”.

The drawn-out process for assigning frequencies laid down by the Berlusconi government drew heavy criticism for favouring big incumbent broadcasters including the former prime minister’s own Mediaset empire.

It was also attacked for overlooking potential revenue for Italy’s cash-strapped state treasury after an auction of fourth-generation mobile telephone frequencies last year raised almost 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion). ($1 = 0.7525 euro) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Editing by Dan Lalor)