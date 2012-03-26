Italy asset management outflows 2.7 bln eur in Feb

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Net outflows for Italy’s asset management industry totalled 2.7 billion euros in February, compared with 3.9 billion euros outflows in January, Italy’s fund management association Assogestioni said on Monday. Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 1.7 billion euros last month compared to around 3.2 billion euro outflows in January, Assogestioni said in a statement. Equity funds registered a net outflow of 679 million euros against negative flows for 643 million euros in January. Bond funds showed a net outflow of 1.47 billion euros, compared to 736 million euros outflows a month earlier. Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees. Further details can be found on the association’s Web site www.assogestioni.it. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)