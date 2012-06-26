FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy asset management May outflows 1.2 bln euros
June 26, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Italy asset management May outflows 1.2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry saw 1.156 billion euros of net outflows in May with redemptions targeting mostly equity funds, as a fresh wave of risk aversion roiled markets last month.

Fixed-income funds saw inflows for a fourth consecutive month, totalling 851 million euros from 1.58 billion in April , boosted by bond funds which periodically pay a coupon, according to preliminary data from industry body Assogestioni.

In contrast, equity funds had outflows for 1.1 billion euros, as the MSCI world stocks index sealed the month of May down 10 percent, its heftiest monthly fall since September.

Monetary funds, with 777 million euros outflows, continued to be pressured by competition from saving accounts. Liquidity-starved banks are offering appealing returns on cash vying with the asset management industry to attract retail funds.

Italy-domiciled funds were again the hardest hit, accounting for most of the redemptions with 1.71 billion euros in outglows, while foreign-domiciled funds attracted inflows for 699 million euros.

Foreign-domiciled funds represent over 66 percent of assets under management of Italian funds.

Total industry assets were down to 951 billion euros in May from around 966.8 billion in April. (Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia)

