Italy asset managers see inflows in Aug, first time since March

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry posted net inflows in August, their first positive results since March, as the hemorrhaging of monetary funds eased in calmer markets.

Net inflows in August totaled 1.75 billion euros compared to outflows of 1.28 billion euros in July, industry body Assogestioni said on Tuesday.

The improvement follows European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi’s pledge at the end of July to do “all it takes” within the bank’s mandate to stabilise the euro.

Monetary funds saw outflows of 582 million euros in August following an exodus of 3.26 billion euros in July.

Fixed-income funds saw inflows of 1.62 billion euros, down from inflows of 3.16 billion euros in July, Assogestioni said.

Equity funds posted outflows for 276 million euros, an improvement on the negative flows of 986 million euros seen in July.

Foreign-domiciled funds attracted inflows for 1.6 billion euros, up from inflows of 1.3 billion euros in July. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)