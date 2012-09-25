FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy asset managers see inflows in Aug, first time since March
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Italy asset managers see inflows in Aug, first time since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry posted net inflows in August, their first positive results since March, as the hemorrhaging of monetary funds eased in calmer markets.

Net inflows in August totaled 1.75 billion euros compared to outflows of 1.28 billion euros in July, industry body Assogestioni said on Tuesday.

The improvement follows European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi’s pledge at the end of July to do “all it takes” within the bank’s mandate to stabilise the euro.

Monetary funds saw outflows of 582 million euros in August following an exodus of 3.26 billion euros in July.

Fixed-income funds saw inflows of 1.62 billion euros, down from inflows of 3.16 billion euros in July, Assogestioni said.

Equity funds posted outflows for 276 million euros, an improvement on the negative flows of 986 million euros seen in July.

Foreign-domiciled funds attracted inflows for 1.6 billion euros, up from inflows of 1.3 billion euros in July. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.