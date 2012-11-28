Italy's Oct asset management industry outflows 1.9 bln euros

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry reversed two consecutive months of inflows when it posted 1.9 billion euros ($2.46 billion) of redemptions in October, according to preliminary data released by industry body Assogestioni on Wednesday.

Inflows in fixed income and flexible funds were unable to offset heavy outflows of money market products and discretionary managed portfolios, Assogestioni said.

Redemptions have started to slow gradually this year after Italian asset managers, mainly banks and insurers, had to deal with outflows of over 40 billion euros in 2011.