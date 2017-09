MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italian asset managers had inflows of 3.1 billion euros in September, down from 5.4 billion euros in August, bringing total assets under management to a new record high of 1,284 billion euros, industry body Assogestioni said on Wednesday.

Italy’s Generali group saw the biggest increase with inflows of 1.7 billion euros, followed by Intesa Sanpaolo’s asset manager Eurizon Capital with inflows of 1 billion euros in September. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)