FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy asset management posts outflows of 1.51 bln euros in Jan
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Italy asset management posts outflows of 1.51 bln euros in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry had net outflows of 1.512 billion euros ($2.08 billion) in January against outflows of 582 million euros in December, according to preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni on Wednesday.

Assogestioni said the result was impacted by some 13 billion euros of assets not being included in its data due to infragroup operations at the Mediolanum group.

Italy’s Generali saw group net inflows of 4.432 billion euros, while Intesa Sanpaolo had inflows of 1.383 billion euros, thanks to Eurizon Capital.

IPO candidate Anima had net inflows of 799 million euros and Poste Italiane, also set to list soon, booked net inflows of 1.798 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.