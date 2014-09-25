Italy asset management industry August inflows 12.7 bln euros

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry saw inflows of 12.7 billion euros ($16.15 billion) in August from 15.3 billion euros in July, industry body Assogestioni said on Thursday.

Total inflows in the first eight months of the year amounted to 88.4 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1.51 trillion euros.

Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo posted the best performance last month with inflows of 3.58 billion euros, while inflows at UniCredit’s asset management unit Pioneer were 1.7 billion euros.

UniCredit is currently in talks with Spanish lender Santander to merger Pioneer with Santander Asset Management to create a powerhouse with a strong presence in Europe, Latin America and the United States. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)