FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy asset management industry Sept inflows 8.6 bln euros
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Italy asset management industry Sept inflows 8.6 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry saw inflows of 8.6 billion euros ($11 billion) in September from 12.7 billion euros in August, industry body Assogestioni said on Friday.

Total inflows in the first nine months of the year amounted to 97 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1.52 trillion euros.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted the best performance last month with inflows of 2.3 billion euros, while inflows at UniCredit’s asset management unit Pioneer Investments were 1.9 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.