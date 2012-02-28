FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy fund outflows 3.9 bln euros in Jan
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

Italy fund outflows 3.9 bln euros in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Net outflows for Italy’s asset management industry totalled 3.96 billion euros ($5.30 billion) in January, compared with 9.52 billion euros outflows in December, Italy’s fund management association Assogestioni said on Tuesday.

Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 2.29 billion euros last month compared to around 4.78 billion euro outflows in December, Assogestioni said in a statement.

Equity funds registered a net outflow of 643 million euros against negative flows for 511 million euros in December.

Bond funds showed a net outflow of 736 million euros, narrower than the 2.27 billion euro outflows a month earlier.

Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.

Further details can be found on the association’s Web site www.assogestioni.it. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.