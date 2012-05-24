FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy April asset management outflows 1.3 bln eur
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Italy April asset management outflows 1.3 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry saw net outflows of 1.3 billion euros in April, resuming a negative trend after reporting net inflows for the first time in a year in March.

Data from industry body Assogestioni on Thursday showed inflows in fixed-income funds slowed to 1.6 billion euros in April from 3.8 billion euros the previous month.

Net outflows in equity funds increased to 1.2 billion euros from 238 million euros.

Italy-based funds saw net outflows of 2 billion euros while flows were positive for 1 billion euros in foreign funds. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.