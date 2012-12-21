Italy asset managers see inflows of 852 million euros in Nov

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Italian asset management industry recorded inflows of 852 million euros in November, only partially offsetting redemptions of 1.9 billion euros in October, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Friday.

With only one month left to the end of 2012, the Italian industry is on track for a much better annual performance compared to 2011, when the euro zone debt crisis took its toll on funds and pushed outflows to almost 41 billion euros.

This year is nonetheless likely to end with redemptions of several billion euros, as total outflows since January stood at around 7 billion euros at the end of November.

Fixed income funds continued to attract the bulk of the inflows, with subscriptions of 2.7 billion euros as funds distributing a coupon have become popular among Italians once used to high-yielding domestic government bonds.

Redemptions of monetary funds slowed in November to minus 154 million euros from minus 1.3 billion euros in October. But funds that invest in cash still made the poorest showing since the beginning of the year, with outflows of around 9.9 billion euros, followed by equity funds (minus 7.3 billion euros so far in 2012, minus 912 million euros in November).

Last month’s result pushed assets under management close to 1.2 trillion euros, a level last seen in 2007. Total assets were inflated in October by an overhaul in the asset management arm of Assicurazioni Generali, Italy’s largest insurer. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Jennifer Clark)