Italy funds see inflows of 5.25 bln euros in February

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry expects to see inflows of 5.25 billion euros ($6.82 billion)in February, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Monday.

Total assets under management increased last month to 1.210 trillion euros, a new record.

Market leader Generali, which has a 28 percent share, saw about 1 billion euros of outflows. Second-ranking asset manager Intesa Sanpaolo had about 1 billion euros in inflows. Franklin Templeton led the foreign-based asset managers, with 790 million euros in inflows.

Banco Popolare had inflows of 1.38 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Maria Pia Quaglia)