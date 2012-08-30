FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outflows at Italian asset managers slow to 1.3 bln euros in July
August 30, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Outflows at Italian asset managers slow to 1.3 bln euros in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry saw 1.28 billion euros of net outflows in July, down from 4.65 billion outflows in June, helped by high inflows of foreign-domiciled funds.

Fixed-income funds saw inflows for a sixth consecutive month, totalling 3.164 billion euros down from 500 million euros a month earlier, according to preliminary data from industry body Assogestioni.

In contrast, equity funds had outflows for 986 million euros after 767 million euro outflows in June.

Monetary funds saw an exodus of 3.26 billion euros, up on last month’s 621 million euros.

Italy-domiciled funds were again the hardest hit with 1.26 billion euros in outflows.

Foreign-domiciled funds, which represent nearly 67 percent of assets under management of Italian funds, attracted inflows for 1.3 billion euros. This was sharply up from inflows of 120 million euros in June. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

