Italy funds see 4.3 bln euro Dec outflow; improvement for 2012
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Italy funds see 4.3 bln euro Dec outflow; improvement for 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry expects to see a much better annual performance in 2012 than the year before, as outflows narrowed to 11.3 billion euros from a hemorrhage of 41 billion euros in 2011 because of the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian fund managers recorded outflows of 4.3 billion euros in December, as redemptions continued, while open-end funds enjoyed inflows of 206 million euros, according to industry body Assogestioni’s preliminary data on Thursday.

Open-end funds are set to close 2012 with inflows of 1.67 billion euros but the Italian industry will end last year in the red as 14.5 billion euros exited mandates.

Fixed income funds were the best sellers over the past twelve months, with subscriptions of over 23 billion euros, while monetary and equity funds faired the worst with redemptions of 10.1 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros respectively.

Despite redemptions, total assets under management increased last month to 1.200 trillion euros from 1.196 trillion euros in November thanks to a 0.6% positive performance effect.

Institutional mandates suffered last month mainly because of outflows of 3.38 billion euros at Generali, Italy’s biggest insurer and leading asset manager with a 28.6 percent market share.

Generali said the December outflows cannot be classified as real redemptions as they are the consequence of ordinary activity among the group’s subsidiaries.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
