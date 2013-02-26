FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy funds see inflows of more than 6.5 bln euros in Jan
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Italy funds see inflows of more than 6.5 bln euros in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry expects to see inflows of 6.57 billion euros in January, partially offsetting redemptions of 4.3 billion euros in December, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Tuesday.

Total assets under management increased last month to 1.206 trillion euros, a new record.

Flexible funds saw inflows of 1.87 billion euros, and bond funds were positive for 1.3 billion euros.

Market leader Generali, which has a 28 percent share, was the leader with 1.93 billion of inflows. Second-ranking asset manager Intesa Sanpaolo had 1.7 billion euros in inflows. Franklin Templeton led the foreign-based asset managers, with 720 million euros. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.