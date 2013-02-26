Italy funds see inflows of more than 6.5 bln euros in Jan

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s asset management industry expects to see inflows of 6.57 billion euros in January, partially offsetting redemptions of 4.3 billion euros in December, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Tuesday.

Total assets under management increased last month to 1.206 trillion euros, a new record.

Flexible funds saw inflows of 1.87 billion euros, and bond funds were positive for 1.3 billion euros.

Market leader Generali, which has a 28 percent share, was the leader with 1.93 billion of inflows. Second-ranking asset manager Intesa Sanpaolo had 1.7 billion euros in inflows. Franklin Templeton led the foreign-based asset managers, with 720 million euros. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Keith Weir)