Libyan gas flows to Italy gradually resuming on Saturday - Snam
March 9, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Libyan gas flows to Italy gradually resuming on Saturday - Snam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Libya into Italy were gradually resuming on Saturday after being halted for about a week following armed skirmishes, a spokesman for Italian gas grid operator Snam said.

“There is a gradual resumption of flows and we expect about 16 million cubic metres of gas today which will meet requests from the system,” the spokesman said.

Gas flows from Libya to Italy were halted last Saturday after clashes between militias at the Mellitah oil and gas complex.

The Greenstream pipeline that transports gas from Libya to Italy has an annual capacity of at least 8 billion cubic metres.

Italy imports most of its gas from Russia and Algeria. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Louise Ireland)

