Libyan gas flows to Italy expected to be normal again by weekend
March 10, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Libyan gas flows to Italy expected to be normal again by weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, March 10 (Reuters) - Natural gas flows from Libya into Italy have gradually resumed and are expected to return to normal levels by the end of the week after being halted by fighting, the chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.

Exports were halted a week ago after clashes between Libyan militias at the Mellitah oil and gas complex.

“Tests were first carried out and then exports gradually resumed yesterday,” NOC Chairman Nuri Berruein told Reuters. “Before the end of the week, it will be back to normal.” (Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

