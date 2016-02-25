Italian Senate approves diluted civil union bill

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Italian Senate approved on Thursday a watered-down bill allowing civil unions for same-sex and heterosexual couples, with the government using a confidence motion to ram the contested legislation through the upper house.

To overcome opposition from within his own centre-left coalition, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi had to strip out the most controversial part of the text, which would have granted homosexuals some adoption rights.

The motion was approved by 173 to 71. If he had lost the vote, Renzi would have had to resign. The bill now passes to the lower house of parliament for approval.