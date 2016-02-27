Italy's diluted civil union bill reflects majority views - poll

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - More than two thirds of Italians are in favour of civil unions for gay couples but most people disapprove of giving them limited adoption rights, a survey showed on Saturday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has forced through parliament a contested bill to recognise civil unions between same-sex and heterosexual couples and relieve Italy of its status as the only major western country to have not yet done so.

To overcome opposition from within his own centre-left coalition, he had to excise the most divisive part of the text, which would have allowed one partner to adopt the other’s child.

Saturday’s survey, conducted by Demos & PI for La Repubblica newspaper, suggested the move, which left gay rights groups bitterly disappointed, reflected the majority view.

Demos said 69 percent of respondents were in favour of gay civil unions, which under Renzi’s bill would give rights to access a deceased partner’s pension and inherit assets, next-of-kin treatment in emergencies, and take a shared surname.

But only 37 percent backed the right to “stepchild adoption” which critics say would encourage gays to have babies with surrogate mothers, a procedure that is illegal in Italy.

The survey also showed a majority of 56 percent in favour of gays having the same marriage rights as heterosexuals.

The bill, which will pass to the lower house of parliament later this year, removed a duty to be faithful in civil unions, to appease centre-right and Catholic coalition members who said that too closely resembled traditional marriage vows.

Demos also found that Renzi’s Democratic Party (PD), Italy’s largest, would win 32.2 percent if a vote were called today, but is 13 points shy of its 2014 peak.

The premier’s personal approval rating has fallen 7 points since November, Demos found. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)