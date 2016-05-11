Italy PM Renzi wins confidence vote on civil unions bill

ROME, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday on a bill introducing same-sex unions and giving some rights to unmarried heterosexual couples.

The bill must now be given formal approval by the lower house later on Wednesday, after which it is due to become law.

Renzi won the vote by 369 votes to 193, with two abstentions. He would have had to resign if he had lost the vote, but his healthy majority in the lower house made that highly unlikely. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)