Italy confirms 0.7 pct GDP forecast for 2015 after Q2 data -Economy Ministry
August 14, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Italy confirms 0.7 pct GDP forecast for 2015 after Q2 data -Economy Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italy still expects the economy to grow 0.7 percent in 2015 after preliminary data showed output climbing 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the period between April and June, the Economy Ministry spokesman said.

“(Today‘s) data is in line with the government forecasts, so our public finance plans are based on correct estimates,” said spokesman Roberto Basso.

The second-quarter reading for gross domestic product was lower than the 0.3 percent increase registered in the January-to-March period. Output rose 0.5 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter.

Writing by Crispian Balmer

