UPDATE 1-Italy recession deepens, steepest fall since 2009

* GDP falls by 0.8 pct q/q, 1.3 pct y/y

* Steepest quarterly decline since Q1 2009

* Underscores difficulties facing PM Monti

* Follows 0.5 pct quarterly rise in Germany, flat reading in France

By Gavin Jones

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy slid further into recession in the first three months of this year, the third consecutive quarterly decline in activity and the steepest economic contraction for three years, preliminary figures showed on Tuesday.

The data showing a 0.8 percent contraction underscores the task facing Prime Minister Mario Monti’s technocrat government, which is trying to control Italy’s huge public debt - equal to around 120 percent of output - in the face of a marked recession and rising borrowing costs.

The data was weaker that expectations. A Reuters survey of analysts had pointed to a first quarter decline of 0.6 percent.

The pace of contraction accelerated slightly from the end of 2011, when gross domestic product fell 0.7 percent, and was the steepest drop since the first quarter of 2009.

Official statistics agency ISTAT reported that GDP was down 1.3 percent year-on-year, weaker than forecasts of -1.1 percent and a far steeper fall than the -0.4 percent posted at the end of 2011.

“This sharp fall in GDP coupled with soft indicators for the second quarter may feed investors’ concern on Italy,” said Deutsche Bank’s Marco Stringa.

Recent rises in Italy’s bond yields, the downgrade of its main banks on Monday by ratings agency Moody’s and ongoing economic weakness are likely to hurt consumer morale, investment and banks’ lending as the year progresses, Stringa said.

Earlier on Tuesday Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy, reported that GDP rose 0.5 percent q/q in the first quarter, much stronger than expected, while France posted a flat reading.

The three nations make up around two thirds of the euro zone economy.

The gap between the yields on Italian 10-year bonds and the yield on safer German bunds rose on Tuesday to more than 4.4 percentage points, compared with a recent low of around 2.8 points in March.

Last month the Italian government forecast the economy would contract by 1.2 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of -0.4 percent, but still above the expectations of most economists and international bodies.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts a much steeper contraction of 1.9 percent.

A Reuters poll of analysts last month forecast GDP falling every quarter this year, and rising only in the second quarter of 2013.

Italy has been one of the euro zone’s most sluggish economies for over a decade. Analysts say radical reforms of the labour market, taxation and bureaucracy, as well as investment in education and infrastructures are needed for it to increase its potential.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its preliminary estimate, saying only that activity in agriculture accelerated, while industry and services both contracted.

It said so called “acquired growth” at the end of the first quarter stood at -1.3 percent.

This means that if GDP posts a flat quarterly reading in the final three quarters of 2012, over the whole year it will be down 1.3 percent from the previous year. ISTAT gave the following details:

Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q/Q (pct change) -0.8 -0.7 -0.2 Y/Y (pct change) -1.3 -0.4 0.4 Overall value (bln euro) 351.829 354.708 357.091