Italy likely to shrink more than 2.4 pct in 2012-Confindustria head

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy will likely shrink more than 2.4 percent in 2012, the head of the country’s business lobby Confindustria said on Thursday.

“In the best hypothesis, GDP will fall 2.4 percent in 2012 but probably it will be something more than that because I find it difficult to see an improvement in the second half of this year,” Giorgio Squinzi told a conference.

Earlier on Thursday, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco’s forecast that the economy will shrink by 2.0 percent in 2012 should be seen with “maximum respect”.

The Italian government’s most recent official target for gross domestic product in 2012 is -1.2 percent.