FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says 2013 recession to be deeper than thought
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Italy says 2013 recession to be deeper than thought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy has cut its 2013 gross domestic product forecast to -1.8 percent from -1.7 percent, its economy minister said on Tuesday, adding that a predicted recovery next year would be stronger than expected.

Fabrizio Saccomanni told a Senate committee the economy would grow 1.1 percent in 2014, rather than 1.0 percent as previously forecasted, as he presented a budget aimed to address Italy’s longest post war recession.

Earlier on Tuesday the Bank of Italy, also giving parliamentary testimony on the budget, said growth next year would be 0.7 percent, while the average forecast of 20 economists polled by Reuters this month pointed to just 0.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.