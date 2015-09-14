FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Italy to raise 2015 growth forecast to 0.9 pct -PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s government plans to hike its 2015 growth forecast to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent previously as the euro zone’s third-largest economy recovers from a three-year slump, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday in a television interview.

Renzi confirmed plans, reported by Reuters last week, to raise the forecast during the recording of an interview with La7 television.

The new target will be part of a government forecasting document covering the next few years to be published by Sept. 20. The improving growth outlook makes it easier for Italy to meet its budget targets, paving the way for promised tax cuts.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer

