Italy to step up Genoa security ahead of vote

GENOA, Italy May 14 (Reuters) - The Italian city of Genoa is stepping up security ahead of local elections on Sunday after an attack on an industrialist there raised fears of an upsurge in political violence.

An anarchist group claimed responsibility for shooting and wounding the head of a unit of the defence conglomerate Finmeccanica last Monday, and said it would attack the company again. It has also claimed responsibility for a series of letter bombs sent to officials at the tax collection agency Equitalia.

“We will ask for reinforcements to boost safety measures ahead of the vote,” senior police official Francesco Musolino said on Monday, suggesting the army would be used if needed. “(The government) will not hesitate to give all the necessary support.”

Genoa, which is home to several Finmeccanica factories, votes for a new mayor in Sunday’s second round of local elections as resentment mounts against government austerity measures that include raising taxes, cutting pensions and opening up the labour market.

At the weekend, Italy’s interior ministry said the army might be used to protect Finmeccanica and Equitalia.

On Monday, metalworkers in Genoa went on strike for two hours in support of Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of the nuclear engineering form Ansaldo Nucleare, who was shot in the leg by masked gunmen last Monday. (Reporting By Paola Balsomini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)