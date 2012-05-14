FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to step up Genoa security ahead of vote
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
May 14, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Italy to step up Genoa security ahead of vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENOA, Italy May 14 (Reuters) - The Italian city of Genoa is stepping up security ahead of local elections on Sunday after an attack on an industrialist there raised fears of an upsurge in political violence.

An anarchist group claimed responsibility for shooting and wounding the head of a unit of the defence conglomerate Finmeccanica last Monday, and said it would attack the company again. It has also claimed responsibility for a series of letter bombs sent to officials at the tax collection agency Equitalia.

“We will ask for reinforcements to boost safety measures ahead of the vote,” senior police official Francesco Musolino said on Monday, suggesting the army would be used if needed. “(The government) will not hesitate to give all the necessary support.”

Genoa, which is home to several Finmeccanica factories, votes for a new mayor in Sunday’s second round of local elections as resentment mounts against government austerity measures that include raising taxes, cutting pensions and opening up the labour market.

At the weekend, Italy’s interior ministry said the army might be used to protect Finmeccanica and Equitalia.

On Monday, metalworkers in Genoa went on strike for two hours in support of Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of the nuclear engineering form Ansaldo Nucleare, who was shot in the leg by masked gunmen last Monday. (Reporting By Paola Balsomini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.