Geox says can't confirm targets, flags problems with Chinese partner
March 5, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Geox says can't confirm targets, flags problems with Chinese partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Geox said on Thursday it did not have enough visibility to confirm its financial targets and highlighted difficulties with its Chinese partner that would not allow the area to bring the expected contribution this year.

Geox reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 42.6 million euros for 2014, in line with analyst expectations. Sales totalled 824 million euros, above an average forecast of 810 million euros based on Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

The group said it had filed for arbitration after its distribution partner in China had repeatedly breached their contract and drastically revised down the planned investment in shop openings in the country. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
