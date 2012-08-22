FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Monti to meet Merkel in Berlin on Aug 29
August 22, 2012

Italy's Monti to meet Merkel in Berlin on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Aug. 29, Italy’s government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting will be part of a round of shuttle diplomacy between euro zone leaders following a brief summer lull and in the run-up to what could be a crucial month in the bloc’s 2-1/2 year debt crisis.

It follows Merkel’s visit to Rome on July 4, when the leaders discussed the crisis and Merkel told Italians that the benefits of their government’s economic reforms would take some time to bear fruit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
