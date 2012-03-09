Italy to revise golden share powers - minister

ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s government approved a measure on Friday to limit the special “golden share” powers it has in strategic sectors like defence, energy, transport and communications, a minister said.

International Cooperation Minister Andrea Riccardi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, did not provide further details.

The move comes amid pressure from the European Commission, which says the government must restrict its broad veto powers on ownership changes. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto, Writing by Steve Scherer)