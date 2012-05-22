UPDATE 1-Italy moves to settle debts owed to firms

* Firms will be able to claim bills against taxes owed

* Banks to advance money to firms, backed by state guarantee

* Government says measures will not push up public debt (Adds quotes, background)

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, May 22 (Reuters) - Italy will settle between 20 billion and 30 billion euros of outstanding bills owed by the state to the private sector before the end of the year, seeking to ease pressure on hard-pressed businesses, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday.

Business lobbies have highlighted the plight of liquidity-starved companies, which struggle to get credit from banks and often have to wait many months for outstanding bills to be settled by Italy’s public administration.

Monti and other ministers presented a range of legislation at a news conference which will allow firms to claim unpaid bills against their taxes, and also to obtain payments from banks, which will in turn be covered by a state guarantee.

Total central and local government debt to companies amounts to around 70 billion euros ($89 billion), employers’ association Confindustria has estimated.

“We will be able to achieve a progressive reduction of the debt, with 20 to 30 billion euros settled in the course of this year,” Monti said, stressing that the government understood the plight of firms awaiting payment.

“These are our companies, sometimes the smallest, most innovative ones, which in this difficult phase have not given up. They need liquidity as a fuel that is able to re-ignite the motor of productivity,” Monti said.

Suicides by indebted businessmen, overwhelmed by the effects of recession, tax hikes and a liquidity and credit squeeze, have been highly publicised in recent weeks.

Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said the mix of measures to help companies would not push up Italy’s massive public debt, equal to around 120 percent of output.

“With these measures to certify the debts owed, provide liquidity from banks and allow firms to offset credits against tax debts, there will be no impact,” he said, adding that the government was still trying to find more resources.

Meanwhile Monti, who is trying to eliminate the budget deficit by 2014, has been lobbying Italy’s partners to amend EU rules by allowing governments to pay outstanding bills more directly without raising public debt.

Industry Minister Corrado Passera said a precise figure of public administration debt to firms was not available, but estimated that total debts to companies - owed by the state and by the private sector - amounted to around 100 billion euros.

Monti was welcomed as a hero when he replaced Silvio Berlusconi in November to contain the country’s spiralling debt crisis but his popularity has dived as austerity measures made up largely of tax hikes have helped push the economy into steep recession.

On Tuesday he was greeted by a small group of protesters shouting “shame” and “thieves”, when he visited Sant’ Agostino, one of the northern Italian towns worst hit by an earthquake on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)