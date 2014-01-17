Italy small parties threaten government over electoral reform

ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The three small parties backing the coalition government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Friday threatened to bring down the administration unless they are part of an agreement on electoral reform.

The New Centre Right, headed by deputy prime minister Angelino Alfano, the Civic Choice party of former Prime Minister Mario Monti and a new centrist formation demanded an urgent meeting of coalition partners to discuss the reform.

The three parties called for the meeting after reports that the new leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi, would try to negotiate a bilateral deal with Forza Italia, the party led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.