Italy govt says to meet Fiat Saturday to discuss strategy

ROME, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Italian government will meet Fiat executives on Saturday September 22 to discuss the carmaker’s strategy for Italy, the government said in a note on Tuesday.

Fiat Chairman John Elkann and CEO Sergio Marchionne will set out “the strategic outlook of the Fiat group, in particular regarding Italy” in an afternoon meeting with Prime Minister Mario Monti, Industry Minister Corrado Passera and Labour Minister Elsa Fornero, the note said.

The flagship carmaker created a stir last week when it said its previous investment plan for the group in Italy was no longer viable.

It has since tried to play down fears of plant closures in Italy, as the economic recession heightens concerns over job losses at the country’s biggest private employer.